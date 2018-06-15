Red Sox Now: Who’s In First?; Pitching Shines On Road Trip; All-Star Update

The New York Yankees have a higher winning percentage than the Boston Red Sox, but are a game back in the American League East standings.

So who’s in first?

In this week’s episode of “Red Sox Now,” we take a look at why the Yankees are officially in first place. We also take a look at how some of the Red Sox stars are doing in the American League All-Star voting.

Finally, we take a glance at some of the best pitching performances of the week.

Watch the full episode in the video above.