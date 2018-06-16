Red Sox Pitchers Give Candid Self-Assessment After Allowing Seven Runs

Although the Boston Red Sox offense plated all their runs in the third inning of Friday night’s game, it should have been enough to earn the win.

The Sox scored six runs in that third frame, giving Boston a 6-3 lead to that point. But between starter Rick Porcello and relievers Heath Hembree and Matt Barnes, that advantage fell by the wayside as the Sox lost to the Seattle Mariners 7-6.

Following the game, each pitcher took responsibility for their role in the defeat.

