Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Has Fond Memories Of MLB Debut At Safeco Field

The Boston Red Sox will begin a four-game series with the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners on Thursday at Safeco Field, a place that has a special spot in one the Red Sox outfielder’s heart.

Andrew Benintendi made his Major League Baseball debut in Seattle on Aug. 2, 2016, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout in the Boston’s 5-4 loss.

However, Benintendi has enjoyed moderate success in his brief career at Safeco Field, hitting .278 in five career games in the Pacific Northwest.

The Red Sox outfielder discussed his love for Safeco Field with NESN’s Guerin Austin prior to Thursday’s game.

Check out the interview in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports