Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Discusses Being Late Scratch From Game Vs. Astros

Dustin Pedroia was slated to be play in the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, but knee soreness caused him to be a late scratch.

The second baseman said after Boston’s 4-2 loss to Houston that he was warned he would have days where he’d feel discomfort and he’d need to be up front with the team when it happened in order to get in front of the pain and prevent further injury.

