Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Bemoans Walks Allowed In Outing Vs. White Sox

Rick Porcello had allowed one walk or less in seven of his 13 outings entering Sunday. Unfortunately for the Boston Red Sox starter, he had trouble finding the strike zone in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

The veteran right-hander allowed three free-passes to the Southsiders, including a bases-loaded walk in the third inning, as Chicago grabbed a 5-2 victory at Fenway Park.

After the game, Porcello acknowledged that while pitchers won’t be 100 percent every outing, throwing strikes is to be expected.

