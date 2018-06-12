Relive Celtics’ Epic 2008 NBA Finals Game 4 Comeback Vs. Lakers 10 Years Later

The Boston Celtics were in trouble at the end of the first quarter in Game 4 of the 2008 NBA Finals. They were trailing by 21 points on the road at Staples Center to the Los Angeles Lakers, and at one point fell behind by 24 in the first half.

The series being tied at two games apiece seemed like a foregone conclusion.

That’s when the C’s embarked on one of the greatest comebacks in Finals history. Boston won the third quarter 31-15, closing the frame on a 21-3 run, and outscored Los Angeles 46-21 in the second half.

That dominant second half featured several memorable plays, including Paul Pierce’s reverse layup and-1, James Posey’s corner 3-pointer that trimmed the Lakers’ lead to one, Eddie House’s jumper that gave Boston its first lead and Ray Allen’s drive-and-layup on Sasha Vujacic that sealed the Celtics’ thrilling win. Allen actually played the entire game.

It’s been 10 years since June 12, 2008 — a truly memorable date in Celtics history. Relive the comeback in the video below.

Boston’s comeback win from 24 points down was the largest such victory in an NBA Finals game in 37 years. The C’s 97-91 victory gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead, and they would go on to win the series with a 39-point blowout in Game 6 at TD Garden for their 17th championship.

Kevin Garnett, Pierce and Allen proved to the world they were championship-caliber players in this Game 4. All three hit very difficult shots, came up clutch with second-half baskets and combined to shoot 15-for-16 from the free throw line. Posey, whose defense on Kobe Bryant was excellent throughout the series, scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers (the last one put Boston up 92-87 with 1:13 remaining). House chipped in 11 and was a game-high plus-20.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports