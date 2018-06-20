Rob Parker Believes This Team Is LeBron James’ ‘Best Option’ In Free Agency

Should LeBron James trust the process?

Rob Parker certainly believes so.

During Tuesday’s edition of “Undisputed,” the FOX Sports 1 contributor explained why he believes King James should steer clear of the Western Conference and join the Philadelphia 76ers this summer.

Here’s Parker’s reasoning:

"LeBron would be making a big mistake if he comes West … I'm all in on Philadelphia. I still think that's his best option." — @RobParkerFS1 pic.twitter.com/anglhMWlSs — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 19, 2018

Parker makes some valid points. It would take some serious work to form a super team with either the Los Angeles Lakers or Houston Rockets as opposed to waltzing into a Big Three in Philadelphia. The Boston Celtics likely will be a thorn in the 76ers’ side for years to come, but the Golden State Warriors are on another level than the C’s.

If Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid continue to rapidly progress as most expect them to, adding James to an already strong Philly roster would make the Sixers downright frightening for the next handful of seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports