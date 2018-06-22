Robert Williams, Kyrie Irving Should Get Along Great Based On This Tweet

With the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected Texas A&M center Robert Williams. And it looks like Williams will fit in perfectly, at least with Kyrie Irving that is.

The Celtics star point guard has raised eyebrows by stating he believes the Earth is flat. He later claimed he was pulling off a social experiment, but then later doubled down on it.

While we’re sure Irving is thrilled that he’ll be throwing lobs to the 6-foot-9 Williams next season, he’s probably more thrilled that the rookie seems to share his flat-Earth belief.

Take it away, Robert.

The earth is flat… — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 7, 2018

Say what you will about Danny Ainge, but he knows how important chemistry is. Perhaps the Celtics are building their own flat-Earth brand.

Thumbnail photo via C. Morgan Engel/USA TODAY Sports Images