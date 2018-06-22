Robert Williams Reveals Why He Missed Celtics’ Morning Conference Call

Robert Williams may want to invest in a new phone — with a better alarm clock.

The Boston Celtics’ lone selection in the 2018 NBA Draft missed a conference call with reporters Friday morning after the team failed to get a hold of him before its scheduled 11 a.m. ET start time.

The issue was resolved quickly, as Williams’ call was rescheduled for noon ET. The audio on the call was very poor, but from what we could decipher, it sounds like the Texas A&M product simply overslept after spending Thursday night at his aunt’s house.

“I actually went to my aunt’s house and went to sleep because I was so tired,” Williams said. “When I woke up, my sister was like, ‘You have a conference call.’ ”

The 20-year-old watched the draft with family and friends at a Buffalo Wild Wings in his hometown of Shreveport, La., which is in the Central time zone, meaning it was 10 a.m. local time when Williams missed the call.

The Celtics described the situation as a simple “miscommunication.”

Here are a few other tidbits from Williams’ first chat with the Boston media:

— Williams is touted as a “rim runner” who’s a strong interior defender and shot blocker. (He won the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017.) That skill set should fit well in Boston, which places an emphasis on defense and effort.

“I feel like I love defense,” Williams said. “I feel like most of all, I thrive off of defense. (I’m a) defensive stopper.

” … The Celtics thrive off of defense, just the excitement from simple hustle plays as far as diving on the floor. I feel like I can definitely bring a lot of energy in that respect.”

— The 6-foot-9 forward also is excited to be with a “great organization” like the Celtics and is particularly looking forward to learning from veteran big man Al Horford.

“They were a great contender this year, have a great team,” Williams said. “So, I’m just going in with an open mind, focused, soak up all the good advice you can get from the vets.

“Horford is a great example, a great vet. He leads everyone, so I’m happy to be around him.”

— Oh, and one more thing: He doesn’t like being called “Bob.”

“You can call me Rob or Robert.”

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images