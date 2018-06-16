Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Saying He Loves Butts In Snoop Dogg Sit-Down

Stephen A. Smith is backtracking from his controversial comments about backsides.

In October, The ESPN personality sat down with Snoop Dogg for an interview that only recently was shared on the rapper’s Merry Jane YouTube channel. During the Q & A, Snoop asked Smith to identify his preference in female anatomy, and Smith didn’t dodge the question.

“Always, always ‘ass’ — that’s true,” Smith said. ” … I know I’m associated with Walt Disney, but dammit, everybody knows I’m a bottom feeder.”

Unsurprisingly, the video has gone viral since its publication. The same is true for Smith’s comments, which have landed the “First Take” co-host in hot water.

But during his ESPN Radio show Tuesday morning, Smith apologized the remarks.

“Unfortunately, I answered the question like I answer every question: very, very honestly and matter-of-factly, not thinking anything of it,” Smith said. “Evidently it’s a big deal. USA TODAY is writing about it. Lord knows what other publications. It’s gone viral. It’s everywhere. I guess it’s appropriate to apologize. The reason I say that is because of the attention it’s brought to my employers, obviously for the wrong reasons and I have to own that.

“If I get in trouble it’s a stain on the people that work with you because it’s not just about you. It’s about them, too. When you look at it that way, I have no problem apologizing. I really, really don’t. I don’t want to hurt anybody else. I didn’t think I was doing that. I honestly didn’t. But guess what? You know better. Sometimes you learn better.”

Whether Smith’s apology was satisfactory (or even necessary) likely will be subject of debate.

Still, perhaps Smith should stick to what he does best: dropping bombshell — and somewhat unbelievable — reports about LeBron James.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images