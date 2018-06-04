NBA

Stephen Curry Broke A Ray Allen NBA Finals Record In Warriors’ Game 2 Win

Ray Allen set a a single-game NBA Finals record with eight 3-point shots made in Game 2 in 2010 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Boston Celtics, led by Allen’s long-range shooting, won that game at Staples Center to even the series at a win apiece.

Fast forward eight years and Allen’s record has been broken.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry broke Allen’s mark in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Here’s a look at all nine of Curry’s 3-pointers.

That wasn’t the only record Curry broke in Game 2.

Curry finished with 33 points on 11-for-26 shooting (9-for-17 from beyond the arc).

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 entering Wednesday night’s Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

