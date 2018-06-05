Steven Wright Looks To Return To All-Star Form In First Start Of Season

It’s been quite the journey for Steven Wright in a Boston Red Sox uniform.

After being named an All-Star during a stellar 2016 season, the knuckleballer was limited to just five starts in 2017 after undergoing a cartilage restoration procedure on his knee last April.

Wright’s been a tremendous asset out of the bullpen for the Red Sox this season, but he’ll shift gears Tuesday when he makes a spot start against the Detroit Tigers.

To hear NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley break down Wright’s campaign thus far, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports