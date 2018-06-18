Sweden Vs. South Korea: Swedes Win World Cup Game On VAR-Inspired Goal

Soccer teams sometimes get by with a little help.

That was the case Monday morning when Sweden defeated South Korea 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F opener.

Sweden’s Andreas Granqvist scored a penalty-kick goal in the 65th minute, after the referee consulted the game video and determined he should award a spot-kick based on the previous sequence.

Sweden is sitting pretty after its first World Cup 2018 game.

Sweden vs. South Korea undoubtedly was one of the most physical games you’ll see at the 2018 World Cup, with the teams committing 43 fouls combined. Their respective approaches led to a choppy game in which neither side played with much rhythm.

Fans had to wait 20 minutes before witnessing the first shot of the game and 65 until one team scored.

The goal came after South Korea’s Kim Min-woo tackled Viktor Claesson inside his own penalty area. Kim touched the ball on the tackle, but the referee reviewed the replay, determined the South Korea defender had committed a foul and awarded Sweden a penalty kick.

(The foul in question comes at the 1:25 mark in the video below.)

A clinical finish from Granqvist put Sweden in good position with an opening win over South Korea. Watch all of the highlights in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/p22hNEUgZN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 18, 2018

Sweden captain Granqvist converted the spot-kick with authority. The goal was Sweden’s first at a World Cup in 12 years.

Cool as you like! Granqvist places the penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 lead over South Korea. pic.twitter.com/9qjZ9TQMCg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2018

Sweden’s well-organized defense comfortably contained the attack of South Korea, which failed to muster much of a response to Granqvist’s goal, and the game petered out over the last 20 minutes.

Even in possession, but #SWE create more chances in Nizhny Novgorod and grab the goal to win the game…#SWEKOR pic.twitter.com/oO1OLPucK9 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 18, 2018

Man of the Match: Granqvist, the goal scorer and Sweden’s on-field leader, was voted the game’s standout player.

Next up: South Korea will play Mexico at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, while Sweden will face Germany at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday in the teams’ second of three Group F games.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images