Take A Tour Of Auerbach Center, Celtics’ Impressive New Practice Facility

The Boston Celtics didn’t wait until the NBA Draft or free agency to make a significant offseason upgrade.

The Celtics on Tuesday officially opened the Auerbach Center at New Balance World Headquarters, a state-of-the-art, 70,000-square-foot practice facility that overlooks the Mass Pike in the city’s Boston Landing neighborhood.

The team’s new digs, dedicated to late Celtics president/head coach Red Auerbach, features all sorts of bells and whistles, from two full-length practice courts to a hydrotherapy center to a players’ lounge complete with a pool table and a bank of televisions. There’s even a barber and a nap room.

So, what does this place look like? Good question. The Celtics provided the media with some pretty incredible photos of the new facility, which you can check out below.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Celtics