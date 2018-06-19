Tom Brady Is Slipping … According To Initial ‘Madden NFL 19’ Ratings

Max Kellerman apparently was right, after all: Tom Brady has hit the cliff.

That is, if early “Madden NFL 19” ratings count for anything.

The next game in the long-running EA Sports franchise doesn’t hit shelves until Aug. 10, but player ratings already are making the rounds, thanks to Elgato Gaming’s Miguel Lozado. And although the ratings are subject to change before the game’s release, they still raise more than a few eyebrows — especially as they pertain to Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The Patriots quarterback and tight had overall ratings of 99 and 98, respectively, in “Madden NFL 18.” But as you’ll see in the tweet below, both players have dipped.

Madden NFL 19 Player ratings – Top rated players in the game (not final) – Full video here https://t.co/OYIYeIkXJv (via @Miguel_Gator) pic.twitter.com/8PqtaGm6TY — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 17, 2018

OK, Brady’s 97 rating hardly is worth getting upset over. Gronkowski’s 92, however, is somewhat baffling.

Still, with Travis Kelce receiving an 82 and Jadeveon Clowney getting an 80, one must believe these ratings will look vastly different when finalized.

To see notable player ratings for each NFL team, watch the video below:

(Note: The Patriots don’t pop up until the 3-minute mark.)

So, who got disrespected, and who got too much love? Let the debating begin.

In case you’ve yet to see it, here’s the trailer for “Madden 19,” which is dubbed the “Hall of Fame Edition” and features Terrell Owens on the cover:

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images