Tom Brady Talks Retirement, Says It’s Coming ‘Sooner, Rather Than Later’

Tom Brady certainly sounds a guy who’s not long for the NFL.

The New England Patriots quarterback recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that airs Sunday. The two discussed a myriad of topics, including the ever-controversial NFL-national anthem debate. Perhaps the most revelaing moment of the interview, however, came when the 40-year old Brady, who previously has said he wants to play until age 45 or later, talked about his inevitable retirement.

“I think about it more now than I used to,” Brady told Winfrey. “I think I’m seeing there’s definitely an end coming sooner, rather than later.”

Winfrey followed up by asking Brady when he might call it career.

“As long as I’m still loving it,” he said. “As long as I’m loving the training and the preparation and willing to make the commitment. But it’s also, I think what I alluded to a lot in the (‘Tom vs Time), there’s other things happening in my life, too. I do have kids that I love, and I don’t want to be a dad that’s not there, driving my kids to their games

” … My kids have brought a great perspective in my life. Kids just want the attention. You better be there. And be available to them.”

Life after football has been on Tom Brady's mind lately…hear his full conversation with @Oprah streaming Sunday 11a EST | 8a PST on air and on @SuperSoulSundy Facebook Watch. pic.twitter.com/gVE4x0TVTr — OprahWinfrey Network (@OWNTV) June 15, 2018

Brady, as he so often is, was somewhat vague in his answers.

Still, it’s hard to listen to him and not believe the end is coming far sooner than once expected.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images