Tom Brady Throws To Julian Edelman, Gets Pliability Rubdown In New Instagram

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Call us crazy, but it sure looks like a second season of “Tom vs Time” is in the works.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared a new Instagram video Sunday, but it’s not like most of TB12’s work. The clip, which shows Brady throwing passes to receiver Julian Edelman and getting a pliability rubdown from trainer Alex Guerrero, features production akin to what was scene in “Tom vs Time,” Brady’s six-part Facebook documentary that aired last season.

The video also runs over a track by Dorchester, Mass., rapper Cousin Stizz, for what it’s worth.

(The new video isn’t embeddable, but you can click here to watch it.)

Despite being a no-show at Patriots minicamp, Brady clearly is locked-in for the 2018 season.

You probably should enjoy the clips of him throwing to Edelman while they last, however, as the Pats wideout currently is appealing a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.