Tom Brady’s Career With Montreal Expos Began, Ended 23 Years Ago Today

Tom Brady likely will go down as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Once upon a time, however, he projected as, well, a pretty good catcher.

The Montreal Expos drafted Brady in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on June 2, 1995 (that’s 23 years ago for those of you keeping score at home and/or reading headlines.)

To honor the seminal moment in baseball history, MLB tweeted this Saturday afternoon:

On this date in 1995, the Expos drafted a 17-year-old catcher in the 18th round of the #MLBDraft. You might have heard of him. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zTIFgZrp9r — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2018

Brady’s left-handed power (and, presumably, his leadership skills) impressed MLB scouts, especially those with the Expos, who offered him to a contract akin to one an early-round pick would receive.

(You can click here to watch an amazing video of Brady playing baseball at Serra High School in 1994.)

Alas, Brady’s love for football ultimately won out, and he informed the Expos he would head to Michigan to play quarterback for the Wolverines. The rest, as they say, is history.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images