Warriors GM Bob Myers Awkwardly Zings Kevin Durant Over Contract At Parade

Kevin Durant has stated that he plans to return to the Golden State Warriors next season, but general manager Bob Myers made things a little awkward Tuesday.

Durant will be a free agent this offseason and Myers previously has stated that the star forward can have whatever he wants after back-to-back NBA Finals MVP awards.

But Myers walked back his claim at the Warriors championship parade by making an odd joke on stage at Durant’s expense.

Here’s a breakdown of the exchange:

“That was just for the media, he can’t have anything he wants,” Myers said.

“Mid-level,” coach Steve Kerr chimed in.

Then broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald added a little drama to the mix.

“You told (Stephen Curry) he could have whatever he wanted last year,” Fitzgerald said to Myers.

“That was different. He’s been here since the way before days… he’s earned it,” Myers said.

“And there ended the Warriors’ cohesion,” Fitzgerald responded.

What in the world?

While it’s all fun and games at championship parades — just ask Draymond Green — it’s strange for Myers to mess with Durant, especially given the star’s penchant for holding grudges.

Golden State won its third title in four seasons and there is no reason to believe they can’t make it four in five years next season.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images