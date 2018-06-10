Watch Alex Ovechkin Do Kegstand From Stanley Cup, Party In Fountain

The summer of Alex Ovechkin is upon us — and thank goodness for that.

The Washington Capitals star is celebrating his team’s Stanley Cup Final victory by doing the normal stuff: Interviews, throwing horrendous first pitches and general celebratory formalities. Oh, and he’s also partying like a wild animal.

Some members of the Capitals visited the Washington D.C. waterfront area Saturday afternoon, and things got pretty crazy. Leading the charge was Ovechkin, who did a kegstand from the Cup at Tony & Joe’s Seafood place.

Check this out:

Ovechkin wasn’t done there, however.

He and some of his teammates elected to jump in a nearby water fountain to, you know, do whatever you do in water fountains.

(You can click here to watch that mayhem.)

And when the dust settled, Ovechkin crawled into bed with his shiny new toy.

(You can click here to view a photo of him sleeping with the Cup.)

We think it’s time for the Cup to get a shower.

Ovechkin’s torrid start to the summer likely will slow down at some point. But with the Caps’ victory parade scheduled for Tuesday morning, you can bet more carnage is just around the corner.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images