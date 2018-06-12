Watch Capitals’ First-Ever Stanley Cup Parade Online (Live Stream)

The Washington Capitals don’t need to act like they’ve been before.

The Capitals will celebrate their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history Tuesday morning with a victory parade in Washington, D.C. And if Alex Ovechkin’s shenanigans since the Caps knocked off the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final are any indication, it should be one heck of a party.

The festivities are set to begin around 11 a.m. ET and will conclude with what should be a massive rally at the historic National Mall.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images