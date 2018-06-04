Watch Fan Steal Kevin Durant’s Towel, Give It Back After Warriors Star’s Reaction

Owning a towel used by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant during the 2018 NBA Finals would be a pretty cool piece of memorabilia for any basketball fan.

Acquiring it by taking it off the player’s back isn’t the best way to accomplish that, though.

One fan grabbed a towel right off Durant’s back after the Warriors’ won Sunday night’s Game 2 over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena.

The fan, after seeing Durant’s displeasure over it, gave the towel back to the reigning NBA Finals MVP.

Check out the incident below:

Come on dude, not cool pic.twitter.com/ytXAPAbDk5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 4, 2018

Durant shakes the hand of a fan right after getting his towel back, but it’s unclear if that was the same fan who originally took the towel.

Maybe if the fan asked nicely, Durant would’ve given him the towel.

The Warriors lead the NBA Finals 2-0 after two wins at home. The series resumes Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

