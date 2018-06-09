Watch J.D. Martinez Put Red Sox On Top With Opposite-Field Home Run

J.D. Martinez’s absence was felt in the Red Sox’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Friday, as Boston was shut out in the series opener.

But the slugger returned to the lineup for Saturday’s contest, and he made his presence known in a big way.

With the Red Sox and White Sox knotted at two in the bottom half of the fifth inning, Martinez lifted a go-ahead, two-run home run into Boston’s bullpen at Fenway Park.

Check out Martinez give the home nine the lead in the video below:

Another day, another clutch home run off the bat of J.D. Martinez. pic.twitter.com/Ul0674uyCj — NESN (@NESN) June 9, 2018

The long ball marked the 21st of the season for Martinez, who currently leads Major League Baseball in round-trippers ahead of the likes of Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Manny Machado.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports