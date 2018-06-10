Watch Rob Gronkowski Go Crazy As Gronkowski (The Horse) Runs Belmont Stakes

It’s been a wild 24 hours for Rob Gronkowski.

For a moment Friday, many believed the New England Patriots were on the verge of trading the star tight end, which turned out to be nothing more than “fake news.” While Gronkowski wasn’t too fazed by the off-base rumors, it’s safe to say Saturday was much more fun for the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

After starting his day in Woburn, Mass. for a football camp, Rob Gronkowski scurried over to Elmont, N.Y. to watch Gronkowski, the horse, run in the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes. Gronkowski nearly found his way into the winner’s circle, too, but he had to settle for second place as Justify claimed the top spot to complete the Triple Crown.

Check out the live reaction to the race from No. 87, who clearly thought his horse was going to pull off the upset:

live look at Gronkowski watching Gronkowski pic.twitter.com/Tin4WRxZDj — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018

Classic Gronk.

Gronkowski wasn’t the only member of the Patriots to take in the big race either, as head coach Bill Belichick also was in attendance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports