Watch Robert Williams’ Reaction To Celtics Drafting Him With 27th Pick

Brad Stevens loves his wings, and apparently the newest member of the Boston Celtics does, too.

Texas A&M product Robert Williams didn’t attend the 2018 NBA Draft in Brooklyn on Thursday night, watching instead from a Buffalo Wild Wings in his home state of Louisiana alongside family and friends. But he still was fired up when the Celtics selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round.

Here’s video of Williams’ reaction to Boston drafting him, courtesy of KSLA News 12:

Ain’t no party like a B-Dubs party.

Some expected Williams to be taken in the lottery, but the 6-foot-9 big man still seemed pretty thrilled to be heading to Boston, where he could fill a need for a loaded Celtics team next season.

Here’s hoping Williams didn’t party too hard, though: He was scheduled for an 11 a.m. ET conference call Friday morning that had to be postponed because the Celtics were unable to get in touch with him.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images