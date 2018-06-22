Watch Terry Rozier FaceTime Danny Ainge Moments Before Celtics Make Draft Pick

Terry Rozier has sources.

The Boston Celtics point guard learned who his team was taking the No. 27 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft because, well, he FaceTimed Danny Ainge moments before the selection was made.

Seriously.

Rozier was spending the NBA Draft live streaming a studio show with Bleacher Report, and he was asked to guess who Boston was taking. He decided to take it a step further and FaceTime the C’s president of basketball operations while the Philadelphia 76ers were making pick No. 26.

Ainge answered. Take a look:

.@T_Rozzay3 really FaceTimed Danny Ainge to get the Celtics pick on the B/R draft show 💀 pic.twitter.com/KMvkIS1WG6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 22, 2018

Ainge wasn’t messing with Rozier, either, as the C’s did take Texas A&M big man Robert Williams minutes later.

So to recap, we learned two things from this: Ainge is great at answering his phone and people refer to Williams as Bob.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports