Why Brad Stevens Has ‘No Intent To Sell’ Kyrie Irving On Celtics

Kyrie Irving minorly alarmed Boston Celtics fans when he said it wasn’t a good time to discuss a contract extension with the team from a financial perspective, and the guard has been relatively vague about how he views his future with the team going forward.

Irving, who will be a free agent after next season, starred in his first season with the Celtics, but saw his season end early after undergoing a procedure on his knee in April. The 26-year-old star is excited about the team’s potential for the upcoming season, especially with him and Gordon Hayward both expected to be fully healthy for the start of the season.

While Irving’s upcoming free agency will loom over next season, head coach Brad Stevens won’t try and sell his point guard on committing to the team longterm. In a Q and A with The Athletic’s Jay King posted Wednesday, Stevens explained why he has “no intent to sell” Irving or any other player on Boston.

“None of that stuff — there’s no intent to sell,” Stevens said. “Free agency is there for a reason. Everybody should be able at one point in time to make their own decision with what they want to do. All we want to do is make sure that every player that comes through here — whether it’s Kyrie Irving or whether it’s the 15th guy on the bench — knows that we’re invested in him, we’re going to do everything we can to make this a great experience, and this is a train going in the right direction.

“Like, we have a lot of good things going. So you don’t do anything different. We’re going to be ourselves. We’re going to coach. The guys are going to play. And when that time comes for any of our guys then they have the right to make their own decision. And ultimately, hopefully, they recognize how good of a thing we’ve got going in Boston.”

The Celtics reportedly are confident that Irving wants to be with the franchise for the long haul. It’s easy to see why, as Boston is positioned to be the dominant team in the Eastern Conference for the next handful of years, especially if LeBron James departs Cleveland for the West Coast this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images