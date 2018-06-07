Why Chris Mannix Thinks Celtics Should Avoid LeBron James In Free Agency

According to Stephen A. Smith, the Boston Celtics are among the teams LeBron James will talk with this offseason after opting out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers to become a free agent.

But not everyone is sold on the idea of James joining the C’s.

Chris Mannix explained Wednesday in a video posted by NBC Sports Boston why James isn’t worth the trouble for the Celtics, who likely would have to revamp their roster in order to sign the NBA legend.

Break up this #Celtics team to add LeBron James? @ChrisMannixYS explains why it isn't worth the trouble. pic.twitter.com/nACvymwVCn — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 7, 2018

The Celtics took James and the Cavs to seven games in the Eastern Conference finals this season and figure to be even better next season with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward healthy and young players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier primed for more success.

In fact, Mannix believes the Celtics will win the NBA championship next season without James, therefore making a pursuit of the four-time MVP very risky despite his status as the best player on the planet.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images