Why Colin Cowherd Believes Celtics Will ‘Dethrone’ Warriors Next Season

Many — though not all — believe the Boston Celtics will be the classes of the NBA’s Eastern Conference next season.

But, assuming Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward make seamless returns, will they have enough to win a championship? Colin Cowherd, for one, believes Boston will “dethrone” the Golden State Warriors, who just won their third title in four seasons.

“Next year Golden State will have the best players again … but the Celtics will dethrone the Warriors,” Cowherd said during Monday’s “The Herd” episode. “The Celtics won’t have as much talent, but they’ll have the second-best roster in the league. They may have a better coach — we’ll see.

“They’ll have multiple players who can score late in games. Golden State will have the most talent, but they won’t be the freshest, they may not be the healthiest, they won’t be the most coach-able, and they won’t be the hungriest.”

"Next year Golden State will have the best players again… but the Celtics will dethrone the Warriors." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/8bsgQrNxRJ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 11, 2018

Quite an aggressive take.

Of course, much can change between now and the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. The future of LeBron James, for example, could altar the landscape of the Association.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images