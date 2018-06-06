Why Colin Cowherd Believes Warriors Humiliating LeBron James Is Good For NBA

LeBron James currently is playing in his eighth consecutive NBA Finals and ninth overall. And unless the Cleveland Cavaliers can pull off the improbable against the Golden State Warriors, James will fall to 3-6 in his illustrious career in the championship round.

We’re not sure if you’ve heard, but James has the opportunity to become a free agent this offseason if he opts out of his current contract with the Cavs, and that has started to loom over the 2018 NBA Finals that the Warriors now lead 2-0.

With James facing another Finals loss, Colin Cowherd believes that the best thing for the NBA would be for the Warriors to “humiliate” James and the Cavs, forcing the star to leave Cleveland and start anew in either Philadelphia, Los Angeles or Houston.

"He's about to go 3-6 in the NBA Finals and when compared to the all-time greats, it looks bad. It is a blemish and there's only way to change that blemish: Move."@ColinCowherd explains why LeBron needs to leave Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Ma7DsBei7l — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 6, 2018

Cowherd’s point is valid. As the best player on the planet, James moves the NBA needle like no one else. And watching him and the rag-tag Cavs get pummelled by a generational giant quickly has lost its appeal.

James heading to a young team in the Philadelphia 76ers or Los Angeles Lakers, or joining James Harden and Chris Paul with the Houston Rockets would invigorate what has become a somewhat dull NBA landscape. It also would give King James a chance to improve his less-than-stellar NBA Finals record.

But before he orders his moving van, James will try to beat the Warriors in Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images