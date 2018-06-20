Why Jordan Spieth Wasn’t Bothered By Phil Mickelson’s U.S. Open Antics

Jordan Spieth wasn’t around for the weekend at Shinnecock Hills, but that doesn’t mean the No. 5 golfer in the world didn’t see Phil Mickelson’s infamous putt at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Mickelson was among the many players who became frustrated with the USGA’s set up for the third round of the U.S. Open, and that showed on the 13th hole. The 48-year-old golfer missed a downhill putt for bogey, but instead of letting the ball roll off the green, Mickelson raced after it and hit it back up the hill while it was still moving.

A remarkable sequence on Hole 13, where Phil Mickelson was assessed a two-stroke penalty for hitting a moving ball and ended up making a 10 on the hole. pic.twitter.com/kx6ieYiOGR — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2018

He was given a two-stroke penalty but was not disqualified to the dismay of some.

Spieth caught the replay of the infamous moment and said he didn’t have a problem with it, believing Mickelson’s excuse that he was making a strategic move.

“I laughed, I thought it was really funny,” Spieth said, via Golf.com. “Phil knows the rules. There was a chance it was going to go back behind the bunker and he’s got to chip back, or he was going to play off the green anyways, so he was potentially saving himself a shot. So if that was the intent, then what’s the harm in that? He’s playing the best score he can.

“I don’t think people thought that was the intent, but I’ll take his word it was his intent. He knows the rules.”

While some found Mickelson’s actions disrespectful, we’ll side with Spieth and admit it made us chuckle. Mickelson was well back of the lead and was floundering on a trying day at Shinnecock Hills, so who cares if he didn’t want to walk back down the hill and chip back up?

It was funny, baffling and harmless. Let’s let Mickelson out of golf jail now.

