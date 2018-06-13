Why Max Kellerman Believes Celtics Should Look To Trade Kyrie Irving

Remember when Kyrie Irving was the future of the Boston Celtics? You, know, like three months ago?

Oh, how things have changed (for some people).

The All-Star point guard is scheduled to become a free agent after next season, and has been noncommittal about re-signing with Boston. That’s led some, like the talking heads on ESPN’s “First Take,” to suggest the Celtics should trade Irving this offseason.

“(Irving) has his best chance (to win a championship) in Boston,” Max Kellerman said Wednesday morning. “You are with a storied franchise, you practically have the perfect team around you — they got to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals without you or Gordon Hayward. Who, in his position, wouldn’t say, ‘Yes, this is where I want to be?’

“Only someone who has serious thoughts of not being there, or else you’d say, ‘I want to be here.’ For that reason, Danny Ainge should be looking to move him, not for a bunch of little parts, but for something like him. … He needs to seriously consider that.”

So, should the Celtics really consider trading Irving?

If they truly believe there’s a strong chance Irving signs elsewhere in free agency, then yes, they probably should explore dealing him. Otherwise, they probably should move forward with perhaps the best all-around point guard in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images