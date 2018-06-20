Why Max Kellerman Believes Kyrie Irving Won’t Be With Celtics Long Term

Will next season be Kyrie Irving’s last with the Boston Celtics?

Max Kellerman is starting to think so.

A lot has been made about Irving’s future in Boston given the star guard has one year remaining on his current contract. The 26-year-old has been fairly guarded when asked if he’d like to be with the C’s long-term, instead shifting the attention to his goals for the 2018-19 campaign.

During Wednesday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, Kellerman dissected Irving’s words in his recent interview with The Undefeated to suggest that the five-time NBA All-Star isn’t planning on being in Boston for the long haul.

Kellerman might have over-analyzed a bit here, as it seems a little far-fetched to try and uncover an alternate meaning to Irving saying he wants to lead the Celtics to a championship next season. But as we saw with his departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving clearly isn’t afraid to make a big career move, so there’s certainly no guarantee he’ll be in Boston beyond the upcoming campaign.

The “First Take” co-host’s most recent thought on Irving isn’t very surprising, however, as he previously expressed the belief that the C’s should trade “Uncle Drew.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports