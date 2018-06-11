Why Max Kellerman Believes LeBron James Should Sign With Spurs

LeBron James has the utmost respect for Gregg Popovich, so it would make sense for the San Antonio Spurs head coach to try to meet with the four-time NBA MVP in free agency this offseason.

It also might make sense for James to seriously consider joining forces with Popovich.

There’s been a whole bunch of chatter about where James should sign this summer, but Max Kellerman explained Monday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he believes the Spurs are the “correct choice” for the 33-year-old.

Kellerman’s colleague, Stephen A. Smith, last week listed several teams he expects to meet with James after the NBA star opts out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Spurs weren’t one of the teams Smith listed, but perhaps we shouldn’t rule out James taking his talents to San Antonio.

James’ friendship with Popovich is well documented, and The New York Times’ Marc Stein wrote last week the “ever-persuasive” coach is “bound to try to force his way into the conversation to sell James on the merits of South Texas.”

Popovich’s sales pitch presumably would include selling James on forming a big three with Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, although Leonard has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few months amid talk of tension with the Spurs organization.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images