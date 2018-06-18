Why Patriots’ Tom Brady Doesn’t Like Being Referred To As ‘The GOAT’

Tom Brady has done more than enough to earn being called “the greatest of all time,” but the New England Patriots quarterback has no interest in being recognized by that title.

Brady’s accolades seemingly are endless: five Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards, just to name a few. But during a recent sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Brady explained why he doesn’t like being referred to as “The GOAT.”

Don't call #TomBrady the GOAT. To him, there's still more to accomplish. Watch his full conversation with @Oprah TODAY 11a EST on @OWNTV or @SuperSoul Facebook Watch. pic.twitter.com/pRTImeX5rk — OprahWinfrey Network (@OWNTV) June 17, 2018

Brady’s answer comes as no surprise, as the veteran QB never appears to be satisfied despite unrivaled success over the span of nearly two decades.

So while TB12 is no fan of “The GOAT” title, it likely won’t stop his peers and fans from acknowledging him as just that.

