Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Kyrie Irving Should Reject LeBron James Reunion

No one knows what LeBron James has planned for this summer should he opt out of his contract and become a free agent, but it isn’t totally impossible that he joins the Boston Celtics.

While it is a longshot, it has been rumored that James would entertain meeting with the Celtics. Such a meeting, of course, would beg the question: How does Kyrie Irving feel about that?

James appeared to be the reason the C’s star point guard asked to be traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason, but could the two rejoin forces and coexist on the parquet?

Stephen A. Smith thinks Irving should put the kibosh on that real quick.

During “First Take” on Wednesday, the ESPN host explained why Irving should want no part of a reunion with King James.

.@stephenasmith thinks Kyrie Irving has been through too much to even consider playing with LeBron James just a year later. pic.twitter.com/aRalyx8mpk — First Take (@FirstTake) June 13, 2018

Smith certainly has a point.

Given the reported reasons that Irving wanted out of Cleveland, it would be nonsense to bring James to Boston and expect things to be totally fine this time around.

Still, the NBA offseason never ceases to be crazy (who would have thought this time last year Irving would be a Celtic?), and Irving didn’t really rule it out when asked, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images