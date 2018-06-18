Why Stephen A. Smith Has Problem With Tom Brady’s Retirement Comments

Tom Brady set the record straight on his relationship with Bill Belichick in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday, saying he loves the New England Patriots head coach even though they don’t always agree on everything.

But did Brady actually give Belichick the middle finger — metaphorically speaking — by saying he believes his own retirement is coming “sooner, rather than later” and that he thinks about hanging up the cleats more now than he used to?

That’s what Stephen A. Smith suggested Monday on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Basically, Smith has a problem with Brady’s new outlook on retirement because the 40-year-old quarterback long had indicated he has no plans to retire anytime soon, in turn making it easier for the Patriots to justify trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers last October.

Of course, Brady didn’t specify when exactly he intends to retire. And common sense says he probably has just a few years remaining, at most, anyway. But it’s fair to wonder whether the Patriots feel any differently about Brady’s long-term future after the comments he made to Oprah.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports