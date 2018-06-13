Why Stephen Jackson Believes Lakers Are Worst Fit For LeBron James

The Lakers are the favorites to sign LeBron James, according to oddsmakers, but does Los Angeles even make sense for the 14-time All-Star?

Sure, playing in L.A. could boost James’ brand and therefore help him from a business perspective. But from a pure basketball standpoint, there are questions facing the Lakers this offseason and one could argue they’re actually a poor fit for James in free agency.

In fact, Stephen Jackson did argue that Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First,” calling the Lakers the “worst” possible fit for James, who’s expected to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Basketball wise, the Los Angeles Lakers are the worst fit for LeBron and his legacy. RT if you agree with @DaTrillStak5 pic.twitter.com/W65LKF4YzK — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 13, 2018

The Lakers went 35-47 this past season, but it’s hard to place expectations on them moving forward because signing James likely would be just one domino to fall in Los Angeles’ offseason. FS1’s Chris Broussard, for instance, outlined a scenario in which the Lakers land James, Chris Paul and Paul George, perhaps launching them into NBA Finals contention.

For now, Jackson is hesitant to say the Lakers will contend in the Western Conference even if they sign James. Therefore, he believes the four-time MVP would be better off signing with the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs, who are far closer to the defending champion Golden State Warriors as currently constructed.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images