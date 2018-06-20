Why This NBA Scout ‘Wouldn’t Touch’ Trae Young, Despite High Upside

Trae Young perhaps is the most polarizing prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Some laud the former Oklahoma guard for his deft court vision and incredible shooting range. Others, however, are scared off by his size, penchant for turnovers and inability to lead the Sooners past the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sports Illustrated’s Jake Fischer and Jeremy Woo recently interviewed NBA scouts, all who requested anonymity, about some of the Draft’s prospects, including Young. One scout is a big fan of the 19-year-old, who he believes “has the tools to be elite offensively,” while another is choosing to steer clear of Texas native.

“To me he’s a wannabe Steph (Curry), and there’s only one Steph,” the scout said. ” … He feels more like an Eddie House where he might have big games, but the turnovers, lack of size, lack of defense …he’s a lot more risky on any given night … He could be really damn good, but I could also see him being a backup point guard.

“I wouldn’t touch him. I’d be the GM where if he becomes a superstar, it’s OK (to pass) … You have to ask the legitimate question if he can play defensively in the playoffs … he’s currently the most-skilled player in this draft, but you have to seriously wonder if he can stay on the floor defensively in the postseason. He’s just so small …I think he’s very skilled but I think he’s the type of player that has to be in a perfect situation to excel. The right setting, right people around him and the right teammates. If they all line up, you’re gonna hit a home run, but your’e chances of that lining up are pretty slim.”

Whichever team drafts young clearly will be taking a big risk. Sure, he could develop into one of the NBA’s most dynamic guards, but he also could join the long line high-profile busts.

We’ll find out which team is willing to make that gamble when the draft gets underway Thursday night.

