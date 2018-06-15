Will Jerry Remy Follow Through On His Fried Grasshopper Promise In Seattle?

Will Jerry Remy put his money where his grasshopper-filled mouth is on Friday?

The NESN color analyst got adventurous Thursday night during the Boston Red Sox’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners, sampling a Safeco Field culinary staple: fried grasshoppers. And there may be more on the menu for Game 2.

Why? Well, because Remy boldly promised that if the Red Sox hung on to win the game — which they did, 2-1, behind Xander Bogaerts’ solo home run and seven strong innings from David Price — he would eat another six-legged delicacy during the next game.

“Just to keep the streak going,” Remy said on the NESN broadcast. “I’m dead serious.”

At the very least, Remy didn’t seem to dislike the taste of the grasshopper, just the spiciness that brought some sweat to his brow. If he’s a man of his word, we suggest he bring some extra water to the booth on Friday.

Red Sox-Mariners coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on NESN.