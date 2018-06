It’s nearly here. The 2018 FIFA World Cup begins Thursday.

On the first episode of “World Cup Now,” NESN.com’s Rachel Holt brings you the sights and sounds from host nation Russia, Marcus O’Mard gives you his top potential breakout players and OddsShark’s Andrew Avery provides betting odds, trends and analysis for the month-long tournament.

Watch the video above for the full episode of “World Cup Now.”

Thumbnail photo via World Cup Now