You’ll Never Guess How Much Rob Gronkowski Bet (And Won) On His Horse

Saturday’s 150th running of the Belmont Stakes ruined any chance of Rob Gronkowski giving up the “69” jokes.

First of all, the race occurred on June 9, which is abbreviated as 6/9. Secondly, the New England Patriots tight end, who co-owns Gronkowski the horse, reportedly bet $69 on the thoroughbred, despite him facing 22-1 odds.

Finally, Gronk the horse overcame a brutal start to the race to finish second behind Justify, who became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.

The dream is now a reality! Justify has won the #TripleCrown! pic.twitter.com/I3Tn4pBM1M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018

The result paid Gronkowski and his minions roughly $950, per CBS Sports’ John Breech.

As you might expect, Gronkowski was flipping out as the 3-year-old colt made his stirring comeback.

live look at Gronkowski watching Gronkowski pic.twitter.com/Tin4WRxZDj — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018

But wait: The “69” connections aren’t done.

It might be tough to believe, but Gronkowski the horse actually opened with 69-1 odds to win the race.

Odds to win the 2018 Belmont Stakes (@BovadaLV): Justify EVEN

Audible +500

Good Magic +600

Hofburg +700

My Boy Jack +800

Bravazo +900

Tenfold +1100

Blended Citizen +1200

Solomini +1600

Vino Rosso +2000

Machismo/Instilled Regard +3300

Free Drop Billy +5000

Gronkowski 69/1 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) May 23, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Gronkowski and Co. were disappointed there weren’t even more sources of “69” gags.

I can confirm that the 69 jokes are NOT getting old to the Gronkowskis. They were so happy Gronk the horse had post postion No. 6, but so disappointed that there were 10 horses in the race, not 9. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) June 10, 2018

While it would’ve been pretty cool if Gronk the horse had won the Belmont Stakes, it’s probably for the best he didn’t, as far as parents of young Patriots fans are concerned.

As for Gronkowski the football player, don’t be surprised if he starts diving deeper into the “dope” life of being a horse owner.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images