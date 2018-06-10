You’ll Never Guess How Much Rob Gronkowski Bet (And Won) On His Horse

Saturday’s 150th running of the Belmont Stakes ruined any chance of Rob Gronkowski giving up the “69” jokes.
First of all, the race occurred on June 9, which is abbreviated as 6/9. Secondly, the New England Patriots tight end, who co-owns Gronkowski the horse, reportedly bet $69 on the thoroughbred, despite him facing 22-1 odds.
Finally, Gronk the horse overcame a brutal start to the race to finish second behind Justify, who became the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.
The result paid Gronkowski and his minions roughly $950, per CBS Sports’ John Breech.
As you might expect, Gronkowski was flipping out as the 3-year-old colt made his stirring comeback.
But wait: The “69” connections aren’t done.
It might be tough to believe, but Gronkowski the horse actually opened with 69-1 odds to win the race.
Unsurprisingly, Gronkowski and Co. were disappointed there weren’t even more sources of “69” gags.
While it would’ve been pretty cool if Gronk the horse had won the Belmont Stakes, it’s probably for the best he didn’t, as far as parents of young Patriots fans are concerned.
As for Gronkowski the football player, don’t be surprised if he starts diving deeper into the “dope” life of being a horse owner.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP