Addition Of Ian Kinsler Should Improve Red Sox’s Infield Defense

The Boston Red Sox were relatively quiet at the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline Tuesday, but they made a substantial addition Monday night.

Boston acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angeles on Monday, a move that should improve the club’s defense up the middle.

With the addition of Kinsler, the Sox can shift Eduardo Nunez over to third base as Rafael Devers recovers from a hamstring injury. Nunez has played second for the majority of the season, but never was comfortable there defensively and is a more natural third baseman.

NESN’s Tom Caron discussed the Kinsler trade with Steve Lyons, Lenny DiNardo and The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham prior to Tuesday’s game.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images