Alex Cora Raves About Two-Way Performance Of Catcher Sandy Leon

Sandy Leon has been a tremendous and important contributor to the Boston Red Sox.

The catcher split time with Christian Vazquez up until Vazquez fractured his pinky last week, resulting in a trip to the disabled list. As such, Leon has seen an increased role for Boston, and he has done an exceptional job both with his bat and behind the plate.

Following the game, Sox manager Alex Cora had some praise for Leon’s performance. To hear what the skipper had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports