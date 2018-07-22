Alex Cora Reacts To Mookie Betts’ Impressive Home-Run Robbing Catch

Mookie Betts never ceases to amaze.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder made an insane leaping catch to rob Detroit Tigers center fielder Leonys Martin of a home run during the third inning of Saturday’s game at Comerica Park. Betts glided back to the warning track in right, jumped and snared Martin’s blast to keep the Tigers’ lead at 2-0.

The Tigers would go on to beat the Red Sox 5-0, but manager Alex Cora still was in awe of Betts’ grab after the game.

To hear Cora’s reaction to the catch, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images