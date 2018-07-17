Are Revolution Planning Soccer Stadium Near Boston’s TD Garden?

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will the New England Revolution bring their soccer party into the hub of the region?

Jorge Mas, who alongside David Beckham is part-owner of the Miami Major League soccer expansion team, revealed Monday in an interview with The Miami Herald, the New England Revolution seek to build a soccer stadium in Boston near the TD Garden. Revolution fan Gene Anderson shared video of Mas’ statement on the Revolution stadium via Twitter.

“… one of the only franchises left to build a soccer-speicifc stadium is the New England Revolution, which is owned by Bob Kraft of the New England Patriots,” Mas said. “They’re building a facility, I think, right near or next to Boston Garden, so they’re in …”

The New England Soccer Journal’s Jonathan Sigal contacted the Revolution about Mas’ statement, but the team declined to comment.

A #NERevs spokesperson has responded with a simple “no comment” on this downtown Boston stadium quote. Notably not a denial. #MLS https://t.co/CXjk7Nr1Y5 — Jonathan Sigal (@JonathanSigal) July 17, 2018

The Revolution currently play home games in Foxboro, Mass., at Gillette Stadium, the 66,829 stadium in which the Patriots are the primary tenant. The Revolution have for years sought to build a soccer stadium in or near Boston, but roadblocks of all kinds have prevented them from doing so. Their most recent reported effort was in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood near The University of Massachusetts-Boston, but that project fell through in June 2017.

Mas’ revelation is bound to renew Revolution fans’ hope for new digs in the coming years.