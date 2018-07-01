Aron Baynes Has Great Reaction To Agreeing To New Deal With Celtics

Aron Baynes reportedly is staying with the Boston Celtics.

The Aussie center has agreed to a two-year deal to return to Boston, Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported early Sunday morning, citing league sources. The deal includes a player option for the second season.

Sources: Aron Baynes also receives a player option on the second season in new contract to return to Boston. https://t.co/aIeg1m9Ghx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

The Celtics can’t officially announce the deal until noon July 6, but Baynes already is showing enthusiasm for the new contract.

Check out this reaction:

Staying where I wanted to be!! Last year added fuel to the 🔥 bleed green banner 18 ☘️☘️☘️ — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) July 1, 2018

Baynes, 31, was a great fit in Boston last season. Money, however, apparently wasn’t the only factor in his decision to re-sign with the Celtics.

Here’s some additional context, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach:

One thing worth mentioning with Baynes: His family grew pretty close to the Hayward and Theis families this year. All three have little kids and formed a real bond. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 1, 2018

Baynes averaged 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds over 18.3 minutes per contest last season while playing in 81 games. His numbers were slightly better in the playoffs, though, as he scored 6.0 points, pulled down 6.2 boards and averaged 20.5 minutes in 19 postseason games.

The question now, of course, is what type of team will he return to?

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images