Behold Kyrie Irving’s Otherworldly Handles In This 2018 Mixtape Video

It’s probably not a stretch to say that Kyrie Irving is better at dribbling a basketball than anybody else on planet Earth.

Prior to undergoing a season-ending knee procedure in April, the Boston Celtics guard dazzled fans and embarrassed opponents through 60 games. You likely haven’t forgotten how filthy Irving’s handles are, but in case you have, the NBA on Tuesday tweeted a highly entertaining mixtape of the guard’s sorcery last season.

Take a look:

Meh.

Irving’s knee infection was more severe than many originally thought, but the 26-year-old has said he fully expects to be ready for training camp. Let’s just hope he quickly returns to his 2017-18 form, so we can enjoy more jaw-dropping highlights on a regular basis.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images