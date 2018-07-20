Ben Simmons Got Same NBA 2K Rating As Jayson Tatum, And He’s Not Happy

Want to get professional athletes fired up? Ask them about their video game player ratings.

Ben Simmons apparently is the latest player to feel disrespected by his status in virtual reality. The popular basketball video game “NBA 2K19” revealed Thursday night the Philadelphia 76ers guard has an 87 overall rating (out of 100) in this year’s version.

8⃣7⃣ R.O.Y. @BenSimmons25 has got something in common with a couple of his fellow '18 rooks 👀 #NBA2K19 pic.twitter.com/hOto3aD9K9 — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) July 20, 2018

Coincidentally (or not), Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell — both of whom Simmons beat out last season to win Rookie of the Year — also earned 87 ratings.

An 87 is pretty solid for a second-year player, but Simmons obviously felt he should be rated higher.

Our Australian cover athlete @BenSimmons25 wasn't thrilled with his 87 rating in #NBA2K19 Watch his reaction to finding out 😂 pic.twitter.com/cORpPP5yOp — NBA 2K19 (@NBA2K) July 20, 2018

There’s a logical argument to be made there: Simmons, who averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game last season, technically was voted as a better player than Tatum and Mitchell by virtue of winning Rookie of the Year.

Then again, Tatum and Mitchell both are immensely talented in their own rights: The Celtics swingman led all rookies in 3-point percentage (43.4 percent) and set some impressive postseason records, while Mitchell was the leading first-year scorer (20.5 points per game) by a pretty wide margin.

In fact, the 20-year-old Tatum was the only one of the trio not to at least suggest he should be bumped up a couple of points.

2 questions @NBA2K What's my dunk rating? And who else is an 87 this year 🤔 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGbs1Fvrez — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 19, 2018

Of course, these ratings have no implications in real life other than to serve as motivators for those who felt the video game series gave them the shaft.

Better start working on that jump shot, Ben.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images