Best World Cup 2018 Goal: France’s Benjamin Pavard Wins Fans’ Vote

Benjamin Pavard keeps winning in his 2018 FIFA World Cup afterlife.

Voters chose the goal the France defender scored against Argentina as the best of World Cup 2018, FIFA announced Tuesday on its website. Pavard’s half-volleyed strike gave France a 3-2 lead in the second half of their Round of 16 thriller on June 30 and resonated best with millions of voters in the ensuing weeks.

It's official! Benjamin Pavard's stunning volley against Argentina has been chosen as the 2018 FIFA World Cup Goal of the Tournament! pic.twitter.com/1SK6QmwNce — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 25, 2018

Pavard, who plays center back for his club but right back for his country, described his stunning strike after France’s win over Argentina.

“The ball bounced up as it came to me,” he told FIFA.com following the game. “I didn’t even think about it. I just tried to get over it and keep it down. I was trying to hit it in the direction it came from, which is what the strikers always tell me. I didn’t think it over, and when it went in I just felt so happy.”

Pavard, 22, ultimately helped France win World Cup 2018.

And history will remember his first goal for Les Bleus as a thing of beauty.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images